Krystle D'Souza to make Bollywood debut alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi in thriller Chehre

Krystle D'Souza, known for her television shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and Ekk Nayi Pehchaan, is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Rumi Jafry's Chehre. Billed as a suspense thriller, the film is led by Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.

The film also stars Samir Soni, Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Dritman Chakroborthy, Raahgir Yadav, and Annu Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Check out the announcement here

#Update: Krystle D'souza - a popular name on television - makes her big screen debut with #Chehre... Stars Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi... Directed by Rumi Jafry... Produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment P Ltd... 24 April 2020 release. pic.twitter.com/yDJjzblYaV — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 4, 2019

Bachchan had previously shared his character's look, with a beret and loose coat, in May. Emraan sported a fur coat, and was seen seated inside a dimly-lit room in his first look, shared in June. Later, Rhea also revealed her first look from the film. In the image, she is seen wearing a black kurti, and sitting in what appears to be a film set, lit with numerous floodlights. From the looks of it, light and darkness seem to play an important role in Jaffrey's suspense thriller, since the images see the protagonists enveloped in darkness.

In November, Pagalpanti actress Kriti Kharbanda exited from the film, owing "to date issues."

Chehre is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited, which has been at the forefront of successful cinematic ventures such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sarkar 3, Satyamev Jayate, Baazaar, and the recent blockbuster Total Dhamaal.

The film was earlier slated to release on 21 February, 2020 alongside Ayushmann Khurrana's quirky comedy Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. However, according to the new developments, Chehre has been moved a couple of months ahead and will now hit cinema theaters on 24 April, 2020.

Updated Date: Dec 04, 2019 11:50:29 IST