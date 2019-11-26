You are here:

Chehre: Samir Soni joins cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi's upcoming thriller

Samir Soni is set to star in Chehre, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi and Rhea Chakraborty. The actor, who was last seen in Student of the Year 2 and Batti Gul Meter Chalu, took to Instagram to share the news.

The duo is currently shooting the film in Delhi-NCR.

Chehre is a mystery thriller and is directed by Rumi Jaffrey. The project is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited. The production house has been at the forefront of successful cinematic ventures such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sarkar 3, Satyameva Jayate, Bazaar and Total Dhamaal.

It was recently reported that Kriti Kharbanda exited the film following a scheduling conflict. There had been reports that the actress had a fallout with the makers but at a recent screening of Pagalpanti she clarified that she had to leave the project due to date issues.

Soni's other project includes upcoming gangster drama, Mumbai Saga. The film is helmed by Sanjay Gupta, who has previously directed films like Kaabil, Shootout at Wadala, and Kaante. Hashmi is also part of the film alongside Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover, and Rohit Roy.

The film is slated to be released on 21 February, 2020.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

