Entertainment

KRK: 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan producer himself will buy tickets worth Rs 20 crore to save his reputation'

Additionally, he stated that the film had set a firm demand for single screen theatres to screen their distributor’s upcoming films, Maidaan and Gadar 2.

FP Trending April 20, 2023 19:38:46 IST
KRK: 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan producer himself will buy tickets worth Rs 20 crore to save his reputation'

KRK

Ever since Salman Khan announced his comeback on the big screen with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Kamaal Rashid Khan (KRK) has been relentlessly mocking the movie. From giving it different names to trolling the lead actor, KRK is leaving no opportunity to criticise the film as its release date nears. The self-proclaimed critic has repeatedly taken to social media to attack the upcoming film, its lead actors, and the makers. In his recent tweets, KRK has referred to Salman Khan as a “doobta hua sitara” (a drowning star). He also made some sensational allegations, such as the producer purchasing tickets worth Rs 20 crore to save Salman’s image.

Additionally, he stated that the film had set a firm demand for single screen theatres to screen their distributor’s upcoming films, Maidaan and Gadar 2.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan stars Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Shehnaaz Gill, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, and others.

Actor Jagapathi Babu plays the main antagonist in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Despite their on-screen clashes, Jagapathi revealed in an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times that Salman was initially hesitant to hit him on set. He further added that working with Salman Khan is straightforward and uncomplicated.

Jagapathi further said that Salman wanted him to dye his hair black and appear younger, because of his belief that he cannot fight someone who is older than him.

The film has been directed by Farhad Samji, and is set to release on 21 April. The film is a remake of the 2014 Ajith Kumar hit Veeram.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: April 20, 2023 19:38:46 IST

TAGS:

also read

How big will Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan open at the box office? Trade expert predicts
Entertainment

How big will Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan open at the box office? Trade expert predicts

Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan marks the Bollywood debut of Shehnaaz Kaur Gill.

EXCLUSIVE | Jagapathi Babu: 'It was a dream come true to work with Salman Khan; Salaar with Prabhas will be huge'
Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE | Jagapathi Babu: 'It was a dream come true to work with Salman Khan; Salaar with Prabhas will be huge'

In an exclusive interview with Firspost, the veteran star spoke about his journey of 34 years (and counting), working with Salman Kha, and then with Prabhas in Prashanth Neel’s Salaar.