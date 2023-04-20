Ever since Salman Khan announced his comeback on the big screen with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Kamaal Rashid Khan (KRK) has been relentlessly mocking the movie. From giving it different names to trolling the lead actor, KRK is leaving no opportunity to criticise the film as its release date nears. The self-proclaimed critic has repeatedly taken to social media to attack the upcoming film, its lead actors, and the makers. In his recent tweets, KRK has referred to Salman Khan as a “doobta hua sitara” (a drowning star). He also made some sensational allegations, such as the producer purchasing tickets worth Rs 20 crore to save Salman’s image.

Additionally, he stated that the film had set a firm demand for single screen theatres to screen their distributor’s upcoming films, Maidaan and Gadar 2.

According to my sources, tomorrow, #KKHKKT producer himself will buy Rs.20Cr tickets to save his reputation. But truth is this Ki Doobte Huwe Sitare Ko Koi Nahi Bacha Sakta. Public Sadak Par Laakar Rahegi. Aukaat Dikhakar Rahegi. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 19, 2023

Zee distributor of #KKHKKT is asking single screen theatres to sign to showcase upcoming flop films #Maidaan and #Gadar2 if they want to screen this Bhojpuri film. Therefore 90% theatres in UP/Delhi have not agreed to show the film till now. Superb! pic.twitter.com/TC0OW7UC0O — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 20, 2023

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan stars Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Shehnaaz Gill, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, and others.

Actor Jagapathi Babu plays the main antagonist in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Despite their on-screen clashes, Jagapathi revealed in an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times that Salman was initially hesitant to hit him on set. He further added that working with Salman Khan is straightforward and uncomplicated.

Jagapathi further said that Salman wanted him to dye his hair black and appear younger, because of his belief that he cannot fight someone who is older than him.

The film has been directed by Farhad Samji, and is set to release on 21 April. The film is a remake of the 2014 Ajith Kumar hit Veeram.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.