Kriti Sanon the award-winning actress of the year, made a lot of noise with her craft this year and is all set to impress the audience yet again with her next release ‘Bhediya‘. The actress’s look in short hair and bangs has been the biggest attention-grabbing part of the film’s trailer which has just been released today as well.

Following her two major wins for best actress this year, a source close to the actress revealed, “Kriti will be throwing a Diwali party for all her industry friends, family, and close ones. All her co-stars both previous and new, team members, along with filmmakers, and all her close ones can be expected at the celebratory Diwali party, for the phenomenal year that has been.”

Kriti has been truly making noise throughout the year, first when she launched, The Tribe”, her fitness community which marked Kriti’s foray into entrepreneurship on her 8 years in the industry. She also won two prestigious honors for best actress for her role in MiMi and definitely, the audience is excited to see more of her.

On the work front, With the ‘Bhediya‘ trailer now out, she is all set to be seen in Shehzada, Adipurush and Ganapath, and Anurag Kashyap’s unannounced next.

It was a rather fun-filled launch of Bhediya’s trailer that stars Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, and is directed by Amar Kaushik. When one of them asked Kriti if she would like to play a creature in any of the films in future, she quipped, “Mere andar sirf real life mein jaanwar aata hai. Screen pe nahin aata.”