Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan’s Bhediya is sparking quite a buzz! While the first poster was an instant viral sensation, the makers have now released another exciting glimpse of the creature comedy.

Featuring leading lady Kriti Sanon, Bhediya’s latest poster sees Kriti sport a short and stylish hairdo as she wields a huge syringe in her hand. What is she up to? What’s her character all about? The trailer release on 19th October will surely fetch some answers.

Sanon shared her first look on Instagram and wrote- “Meet Dr. Anika! Bhediya ki doctor! Humans, please visit at your own risk!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

Teaming up with producers Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan after the smashing success of Luka Chuppi and Mimi, Kriti seems all set for a mesmerizing big screen adventure with Bhediya.

The film also marks director Amar Kaushik’s third collaboration with Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan after the super hit Stree and Bala.

Jio Studios & Dinesh Vijan present, ‘Bhediya’. A Maddock Films production, directed by Amar Kaushik, produced by Dinesh Vijan and starring Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee among others, is releasing in cinemas Pan-India in 2D and 3D on 25th November 2022.

Talking of Varun’s look, the actor wrote in the caption, “Ab hoga Jungle Mein Kaand! Bhediya Trailer howling on 19th October.” Varun also added a wolf emoticon in the caption, and chances are really high that the poster will leave you awestruck. Featuring intense Varun in the forefront of a stunning full moon, the poster also includes glances at other prominent star casts of the movie. While Varun can be seen positioned in the backdrop of a flaming howling wolf, movies lead actress Kriti Sanon can be seen holding a flashlight. The exclusive poster also shows Deepak Dobriyal flashing a light, while Abhishek Banerjee and Paalin Kabak seem scared stiff. In the poster, Kriti is seen in a new avatar with shorter hair.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.