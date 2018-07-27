You are here:

Kristen Stewart, Ella Balinska , Naomi Scott to feature as Charlie's Angels in Elizabeth Bank's reboot

Kristen Stewart is set to star in Elizabeth Banks' reboot of Charlie's Angels. Sony Pictures on 26 July said that Stewart's fellow Angels will be played by Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska.

Banks is directing, producing, co-writing and starring as Bosley in the new incarnation of the Angels saga.

Banks said in a statement that Charlie's Angels is one of the original brands to celebrate the empowered woman.

"This film honors the legacy of Charles Townsend and his agency while introducing a new era of modern and global Angels. I couldn't be more excited to work with Kristen, Naomi and Ella to bring this chapter to fans around the world." she said, as per a report by The Hollywood Reporter.

Banks, whose upcoming projects include The Happytime Murders and Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, has directed the successful Pitch Perfect series.

Naomi Scott is best known for her work in the Power Rangers movie, and will also be seen playing Princess Jasmine in Disney’s upcoming live action Aladdin remake. Ella Balinska, on the other hand, has worked in British TV series Midsomer Murders.

Sony Pictures will release the new Charlie's Angels in North American theaters in September 2019.

Updated Date: Jul 27, 2018 09:48 AM