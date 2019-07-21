Kristen Bell on Veronica Mars revival, why she was 'hesistant' to return and how the character is an example for children

Kristen Bell has revealed she was initially "hesitant" to return for Hulu's Veronica Mars revival.

The actor recently talked about the new series at a panel discussion during the San Diego Comic-Con, reported Entertainment Weekly.

Bell said she was reluctant to come back because she knew the show's shooting goes on for hours which would mean compromising on the time she spends with her daughters.

"It's a beast to shoot. It's really long hours. I was hesitant to do that with two young kids and I had to make the decision of: Am I going to miss six months of bedtimes to put this girl back into the world? Because everybody else wanted to.

"It was a hard decision at first but then I was like, 'No you have to, you have to have this character, this superhero without a cape out there as an example for your children'," the 39-year-old actor said.

Veronica Mars first premiered on UPN network in September 2004, during television studio's final two years, and ended in May 2007, airing for three seasons.

It follows Veronica, a California teen sleuth and student (Bell) who goes on to college while moonlighting as a private investigator under the tutelage of her detective father (Enrico Colantoni).

The series was also adapted into a feature film by series creator Rob Thomas, which released in 2014.

Updated Date: Jul 21, 2019 15:08:36 IST