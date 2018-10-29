Koffee with Karan Season 6: Twitterati praise Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar's energy on episode 2 of talk show

After Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar shared the couch on the second episode of Koffee with Karan Season 6. Both actors with their unparalleled energy and wild sense of humor talked about everything from films, weddings, even putting up a dance performance on the song 'Bholi Bhaali Ladki' from Kumar's 1995 film Sabse Bada Khiladi on the popular talk show.

The duo took over the show, refusing to sit on the couch and Kumar commanding the cameraperson to change the camera's angle. Singh was in his usual flamboyant avatar, wearing a leopard print shirt with snazzy golden glasses.

Twitterati was in praises for the entertaining pair.

Akshay & Ranveer are just so much fun.. I hope they do a film together very soon.. The episode was hilarious.. a total feel good, make people smile episode.. #KoffeeWithAkshay #KoffeeWithRanveer I wish they had done more hook steps and a few more phone calls.. it was so fun — Aneeta (@AneetaRadoja) October 28, 2018

Loved it so far , Ranveer looks handsome ❤ pic.twitter.com/rokYowTp1V — #KoffeewithRanveer (@KingOfHearts_RS) October 28, 2018

Bholi bhali ladki omg what an opening from RS & AK #KoffeeWithKaran — Jo (@jogtweets) October 29, 2018

Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar have always been hilarious to watch together... add Akshay Kumar to the mix... must watch television #KoffeeWithRanveer #KoffeeWithAkshay #KoffeeWithKaran — Vikramjeet Singh (@VS_Lobana) October 29, 2018

I’m so glad no one is home right now to witness just how loudly and how obnoxiously I’m laughing at this episode of #KoffeeWithKaran I mean @akshaykumar truly is an effortless comedian! And I will forever love his Punjabi pride #KoffeeWithAkshay — jaz (@desiavan) October 29, 2018

Oh my god !! #KoffeeWithKaran the episode where @RanveerOfficial and @akshaykumar bumped was totally hilarious!! Couldn't stop laughing @karanjohar this man killing it — Dhanashree Churi (@itsdhanashree) October 28, 2018

Singh and Kumar have projects lined up with Johar's Dharma Productions. Singh is set to feature in the Rohit Shetty directorial Simmba and Dharma's multi-starrer Takht, a period war drama that will be directed by Johar. Kumar will be seen in Kesari and Good News.

Koffee With Karan season 6 airs every Sunday at 9 pm on Star World.

Updated Date: Oct 29, 2018 10:24 AM