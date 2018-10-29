You are here:

Koffee with Karan Season 6: Twitterati praise Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar's energy on episode 2 of talk show

FP Staff

Oct,29 2018 10:15:09 IST

After Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar shared the couch on the second episode of Koffee with Karan Season 6. Both actors with their unparalleled energy and wild sense of humor talked about everything from films, weddings, even putting up a dance performance on the song 'Bholi Bhaali Ladki' from Kumar's 1995 film Sabse Bada Khiladi on the popular talk show.

The duo took over the show, refusing to sit on the couch and Kumar commanding the cameraperson to change the camera's angle. Singh was in his usual flamboyant avatar, wearing a leopard print shirt with snazzy golden glasses.

Twitterati was in praises for the entertaining pair.

Singh and Kumar have projects lined up with Johar's Dharma Productions. Singh is set to feature in the Rohit Shetty directorial Simmba and Dharma's multi-starrer Takht, a period war drama that will be directed by Johar. Kumar will be seen in Kesari and Good News.

Koffee With Karan season 6 airs every Sunday at 9 pm on Star World.

