Setting the Koffee couch on the diva flame, Karan Johar has done it once again. Welcoming the Bollywood wives Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor, and Bhavana Pandey, Karan is back with a blasting episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7. The latest episode of the celebrity chat show was all about fashion, entertainment, Bollywood parties, and of course the inside scoop of celebs’ lives. Amping up the entertainment quotient, KJo, during one of the segments on the show, asked Maheep’s marital advice for Bollywood couples, and it appears that Sanjay Kapoor’s wife has come up with a one-stop solution for all. And Maheep’s jack of all trades is nothing else but “good sex”. Yes, you read that right.

Guess what? Power couples Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have all gotten funny bits of Maheep Kapoor’s marital advice. Appearing at complete ease when discussing marriage, the three stunners surely left the audiences stunned. During one of the much-loved segments of Koffee with Karan, KJo asked Maheep what marriage advice she would give to Deepika and Ranveer.

Responding to the same, Shanaya Kapoor’s mother was quick to say right away, “Who am I to give them advice? But obviously, good sex, good sex, good sex, and don’t share the wardrobe.” Next Karan questioned about Ranbir and Alia, and Maheep said, “Good sex, good sex, good sex, and baby duties should be equal.”

Well, coming to heartthrob Vicky and Katrina, Maheep said, “Good sex, good sex, good sex, and Vicky has got Katrina, so it’s all good in the hood I guess.” While KJo was a little taken aback by her responses, the divas on the couch laughed their hearts out. Not only this, but Karan also quizzed Maheep about Arjun Kapoor’s relationship. When the filmmaker quizzed her about how Arjun and Malaika Arora will make up, Maheep interestingly said that Malaika will wear something sexy and dance, impressing the actor instantly.

For those who don’t know, Maheep and The Fame Game actor have been married for 25 years and have two children together—Shanaya Kapoor and Jahaan Kapoor.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.