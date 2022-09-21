The conversations keep bubbling on Hotstar Specials Koffee With Karan Season 7’s twelfth episode as a brand-new trio graces the couch. This time, the show’s iconic host Karan Johar welcomes Gauri Khan, who returns to the couch after 17 years. She is joined by close friends Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey, as they mark their debut on the show. Ringing in all the elements of candid, humour and wit, the three women spill the beans on airport looks and Bollywood parties.

Being superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s wife is no easy task, and Gauri Khan knows that all too well. As a successful entrepreneur with a leading interior decorating business and an eye for producing hit films, she knows the challenges of her role. However, the tag of having a superstar husband is not always welcoming.

“When considering a new project, there are some people who consider me as a designer. But there are also times when it does not work out that way because at times, sometimes people do not want to get attached to the baggage of working with Shah Rukh Khan’s wife. It works against me 50% of the time,” she shared.

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen on the Hindi film celluloid in 2018 in Aanand L Rai’s Zero, which also starred Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, In 2023, he’ll see three releases after ages. These titles are Pathaan, Jawaan, and Dunki.

