In Karan Johar‘s Koffee With Karan, we have always seen celebs spilling some interesting conversations with a dose of controversy, which either impress fans or land them in trouble. In the latest episode of season 7, we came across different kinds of revelations of how star wives have to deal with the successes or failures of their husbands in the entertainment industry as Gauri Khan (Shah Rukh Khan‘s wife), Bhavna Pandey (Chunky Panday‘s wife) and Maheep Kapoor (Sanjay Kapoor‘s wife) graced the show.

Speaking about son Aryan Khan‘s arrest last year, Gauri said, “It has been such a tough ride for him, and you all have emerged so strongly. I know you as a mother. We are members of the same family and I am a member of the same family. And, it hasn’t been easy, and Gauri, you have emerged stronger than ever.”

She continued, “Nothing can be worse than what we have just been through. But where we all stand as a family, I can say that we are in a great space. We feel loved. All our friends, and so many people whom we didn’t know, so many messages and so much of love. We feel blessed. We are grateful to everyone who helped us.” Aryan was arrested by NCB for being an accused in drugs case and later was cleared of all the charges.

Gauri Khan, who is a successful interior designer, shared that how sometimes being SRK’s wife has worked against her. “When considering a new project, there are some people who consider me as a designer. But there are also times when it does not work out that way because at times, sometimes people do not want to get attached to the baggage of working with Shah Rukh Khan’s wife. It works against me 50 per cent of the time,” said Gauri.

Coming to Maheep Kapoor, who garnered popularity with Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives opened up on how the situation was not in their favour when Sanjay was without work for years. “There were times when Sanjay was sitting at home for years with no work. Money was tight. My kids have grown up seeing that along with the glamour and glitz.” She further said, “The people around me at times did make me feel like we were the unsuccessful wing of the Kapoor family.”

Through their sassy conversations in the show, we can surely say that Gauri, Maheep and Bhavna are the coolest moms in the B-Town.

During the rapid-fire round when KJo asked Gauri that what dating advise she gives to Suhana, the star wife replies, never date two boys at the same time. She gave another whacky answer when asked about the one quality of Shah Rukh Khan that his children possessed as she answered the opposite and said unlike the megastar his kids are always punctual. However, she also said that the Pathaan is the easiest person she came across. “You give him anything to eat, everything is good. He’s just very easy. I just find him very comfortable with handling stuff, being with kids, with the family, with my family coming over… He is just born a person who’s comfortable with people around him,” said Gauri.

In the show, Karan also played an audio of Suhana Khan, where she shared some interesting things about mum Gauri as she said, “I feel like there isn’t one word I could use to describe my mum. But I feel like every time I think of her, I just think of her being the most confident person I know. And she just doesn’t do it, she doesn’t want to. And she is not rude about it or anything. But she’s just so comfortable with herself. And I think I just look up to that most.”

The star kid added, “She’s also kind of a ‘momager.’ Like not kind of, she will, she wants to see everything before everybody else can see it. So sometimes I am like, “let me just post one picture, without showing you first. But then I always send it to her. Because I am okay, I don’t want it…Because I know she is always right. She just doesn’t care about who’s around, and you know what she has to do to fit in. She just doesn’t do any of that. We’ll be like walking on the streets of London or New York, someone will ask about directions and she will pretend like she can’t speak English because she doesn’t want to talk to people. My mum is the least strict, she is lazy to be strict firstly, so she doesn’t even have it in her to be strict.”

Revealing Gauri’s bad habit, Suhana Khan added, “My mum has this really bad habit of revealing secrets by accident. So, unless you tell her 500 times, that it is the most confidential piece of information, she will accidentally spill it. This one time I was on the phone with her, And I was telling her that Ma, you can’t tell anybody, like promise me, and then AbRam was at the back and he was just like, no she is going to tell, she tells all my secrets to all her friends. So yeah, that’s a really annoying thing that she does.”

All and all, we can definitely say that the latest episode of KWK was full of interesting revelations with the essence of honesty and loyalty.

