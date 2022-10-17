Who doesn’t like a candid, funny and quirky conversation? The combination of all is Hotstar Specials’ Koffee with Karan that has proven to be one of the most popular chat shows in India, season after season. But the one thing that attracts all of us is ‘The Koffee with Karan Hamper’, as we wait for the whole season to know ‘What’s in the box’?

As has been the tradition of the legacy show, the show’s iconic host, Karan Johar unveiled the contents of Koffee With Karan Season 7’s luxurious hamper. Here’s the list of products that the hamper winners of Season 7’s rapid fire round took home – Tyaani Jewellery, Marshall Acton II Speakers, Audi Espresso Mobile, Amazon Echo Show 10, Vahdam Tea and Tea Maker Set, Neuhaus Chocolates’ Collection Discovery Box, Bombay Sweet Shop, Khoya Sweet, 28 Baker Street, Koffee With Karan mug and many more luxurious goodies.

In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, talking about the show, the filmmaker said, “It’s been a long journey, I never thought I would get this far, 18 years of hosting the show, seven seasons. When I started, I thought I was doing something just for fun, I was doing something for my own amusement, I can’t believe it became such a thing. So here I am after 18 years, still hosting the show that I absolutely love and I’m glad this show is still getting the massive viewership that has really kept it alive and breathing.”

Talking about his inputs on the set every season, he stated, “I have no input on the set, this is Amrita. Amrita Mahal has been working with me for the last 17 years. She came in as an assistant in the company in 2005, and she has been with the company for 17 years. She has done Student of the Year with me, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, and is now doing Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, has designed the last couple of seasons of Koffee With Karan. She’s immensely creative, it’s entirely her vision, her baby.”

