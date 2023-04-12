The megastar of Bollywood, Salman Khan recently made some bold statements at Filmfare’s press conference. In the first quarter of 2023, only two films, Pathaan and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar have managed to enter the Rs 100 crore while biggies like Shehzada and Selfiee turned out to be colossal disappointments at the box office.

Sharing his thought about Bollywood underperforming at the ticket windows, Salman said, “I have been hearing this for a very long time that our Hindi films are not working. Kharab picture banaoge toh kaise chalegi (If you make bad films, how will it work?).”

“Everyone thinks that they are making Mughal-e-Azam, Sholay, Hum Aapke Hai Koun, or ‘Dilwale‘, but they do not eventually make it,” the Tiger 3 star added.

The 57-year-old explained why he feels that Bollywood films are not connecting with the audience and said, “Today filmmakers have a different understanding of India. They feel the country begins and ends from Andheri to Colaba. The filmmakers that I have met and interacted, they are too cool. They make that kind of content. However, Hindustan is way different. It starts from the east of the railway stations.”

Salman hopes that his upcoming biggie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan proves his words right and asserted, “I hope my words don’t come to bite me. Bhari nahi padhna chahiye. People shouldn’t question what kind of a film have I made. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is releasing on April 21 and I hope everyone likes it.”

Talking about the family entertainer, it is directed by Farhad Samji and also features Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Venkatesh Daggubati, Raghav Juyal, Jagapathi Babu and others.

