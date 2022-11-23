Telugu star Naga Chaitanya turned a year wiser today. Fans have flooded social media with wishes for their favourite actor. Not only this, several celebrities also took to their social media accounts to wish him on his special day. Making the occasion even more special, the makers of Chaitanya’s upcoming project took the opportunity to unveil the title of his next project and reveal his first look in the film as well. Titled Custody, NC22 marks Chaitanya’s maiden collaboration with filmmaker Venkat Prabhu.

In the much-awaited actioner, Chaitanya will be once again sharing the screen space with his Bangarraju co-star Krithi Shetty. Therefore on the special occasion of her co-star’s birthday, Krithi took to her official Twitter account and penned a special message.

Praising the “fierce” first look of Chaitanya, Krithi called him the “most humble, sweet and inspiring” person. While sharing the poster of their upcoming film, Krithi wrote, “You must be the change you wish to see in the world! And Akkineni Naga Chaitanya garu is the perfect example! Happy birthday to one of the most humble, sweet, and inspiring people I’ve ever met. Looking absolutely fierce in the first look poster from Custody.”

In the poster, Chaitanya, who is sporting a police uniform, can be seen being stopped by several officers, who have also pointed their guns at him. Chaitanya has been shown giving an intense look to the camera. Earlier, director Venkat Prabhu was the first to unveil the poster of his upcoming movie. While sharing the poster, the filmmaker wrote in the caption, “Let’s be the change we want to see in the world! Happy bday bro Akkineni Naga Chaitanya let the hunt begin!”

You must be the change you wish to see in the world! And @chay_akkineni garu is the perfect example! Happy birthday to one of the most humble,sweet and inspiring people I’ve ever met 🌸

looking absolutely fierce in the #firstlook poster from #custody 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NVzNrnCfoh — KrithiShetty (@IamKrithiShetty) November 23, 2022



On the other hand, Chaitanya himself took to his official Twitter account to drop another poster of his much-awaited project. While sharing a new poster of his film, the actor wrote, “Bringing you the Pre-Look Poster of my next NC 22. Really excited about this one.” In the poster of Custody, Chaitanya can be seen being locked in the arms of other police officers, who also have pointed their guns at him. However, the poster he shared doesn’t include the title of the film.



Bankrolled under the banners of Silver Screen, Custody is backed by Srinivassa Chitturi. Apart from being his maiden project with Venkat Prabhu, Custody also marks Chaitanya’s first bilingual film and will be released in both Telugu and Tamil.

