Kiki Challenge: Central Railway, RPF begin probe after youth's video in Mumbai local train goes viral

The Kiki Challenge is proving to be more dangerous each day and continuous warnings by authorities don't seem to reduce the number of people trying the stunt on various modes of transport.

As per new reports in Zee News, the Mumbai authorities have ordered a probe related to a viral video posted by a youth, trying the Kiki Challenge in a moving local train at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). The Central Railway and RPF authorities have already begun their search for the boy who is believed to be in his early twenties.

The report notes that the video, published on a channel called 'Somu Stoodio' depicts the youth dancing to Drake's 'In My Feelings' on the local train which he jumps out of, to perform on the platform. The video was published on 30 July and currently has above 46 thousand views.

All concerned authorities have issued warnings which prohibit others from performing the challenge. The Mumbai Police had tweeted out to people on 25 July, warning them about the risks involved in the challenge.

Not just a risk for you but your act can put life of others at risk too. Desist from public nuisance or face the music ! #DanceYourWayToSafety #InMySafetyFeelingsChallenge pic.twitter.com/gY2txdcxWZ — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 26, 2018

On 2 August, they posted a humorous tweet on the same issue in a bid to raise awareness among citizens.

Updated Date: Aug 08, 2018 10:13 AM