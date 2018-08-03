Drake releases video for 'In My Feelings' featuring Kiki challenge mastermind Shiggy

Drake's 'In My Feelings' which went viral over the social media platforms because of the Kiki challenge, now has an official music video to its name. The Canadian rapper revealed it via a tweet on 2 August.

LaLa Anthony portrays KiKi in the video and City Girls' Yung Miami makes a cameo wearing "Free JT" jacket. JT isn't seen anywhere because she turned herself into prison earlier this month. Drizzy sampled the Florida duo’s first single Fu*k Dat Nigga on this track.

Drake invited comedian Shiggy who helped him make it an internet sensation over for the shoot as well. Even though is dancing around he doesn't The Shiggy routine.

Towards the end, Drake says "It was terrible," as it turns out him dancing in New Orleans with a grill in his mouth and Will Smith's presence was all just a dream.

Doing the Kiki challenge could reportedly land you in jail; in Abu Dhabi, three social media celebrities were arrested after officials said their dancing "endangered lives, offended public morals and violated the traffic law." In Spain, fans can face criminal charges for the same and Egyptian police have warned that anyone disrupting traffic could get a year in prison and a $167 fine. The police in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh also sent out advisory tweets urging netizens to not take up the social media challenge in order to avoid accidents on road.

Updated Date: Aug 03, 2018 16:44 PM