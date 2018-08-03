You are here:

Kiki Challenge: From Will Smith to random people tumbling out of cars, the best of new social media trend

FP Staff

Aug,03 2018 11:19:56 IST

The internet is an increasingly random space. One day, out of nowhere, something becomes a trend and the next thing you see is everyone trying their hands at the latest challenge. From The Condom Challenge to The Kylie Jenner Lip Challenge to The Harlem Shake, weird things have always found a way to become viral. The same can be said about The Kiki Challenge.

This challenge, which requires you to get out of a moving car and dance alongside to the song 'In My Feelings' by rapper Drake, has caused alarm bells to ring with police departments around the world. Obviously, celebrities and common people alike have used this opportunity to post videos of themselves accepting the challenge. There have also been various memes about it, and we will take a look at some of the highlights of the latest internet fad.

The first video was posted by Instagram user theshiggyshow.

#Mood : KEKE Do You Love Me ? @champagnepapi #DoTheShiggy #InMyFeelings

A post shared by Shoker (@theshiggyshow) on

Then Will Smith did it in Budapest.

Stranger Things actors Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp tried it during a shoot.

nights like these get me crazyyyyy hahaha #friendshipgoals

A post shared by MBB (@milliebobbybrown) on

And so did Dua Lipa.

KIKI DO YUH LUH ME?

A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa) on

Also, Doug the Pug.

And this golden retriever.

People, and the Gujarat police, were not amused when this Vadodara woman attempted the challenge in the middle of a busy road.

Indian celebrities jumped on the bandwagon with Adah Sharma, Nora Fatehi and Nia Sharma posting videos performing the challenge.

I promise this is the Lamest #kikichallenge ever!! After failing at being the silliest a couple times... kudos to the people who’ve gone all out with it, I couldn’t surpass my own embarrassment.. anyhow we can all laugh at it together!! #kikichallenge #ofcoursethisislame #forgivemefatherforihavesinned #shraddhaarya Please do not try this on a busy road or wherever there’s even a hint of danger ...In fact, do not try it at all.. we are in the film business so we know how to do such things safely(even then it could go wrong,I agree), I wouldn’t recommend this to anyone to try at all!!!

A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12) on

Then there was Kannada actress Regina Cassandra who also gave it a shot.

There were those who failed miserably.

And this video of someone getting robbed while attempting the challenge...

Meanwhile, the Jaipur Police used the picture of a Kochi man with a garland around it to warn the youth against the dangers of participating in the Kiki Challenge, but there is one small problem: The man is still alive. The Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh police issued similar warnings asking people to not jump out of moving cars.

Updated Date: Aug 03, 2018 11:19 AM

