Kiki Challenge: From Will Smith to random people tumbling out of cars, the best of new social media trend

The internet is an increasingly random space. One day, out of nowhere, something becomes a trend and the next thing you see is everyone trying their hands at the latest challenge. From The Condom Challenge to The Kylie Jenner Lip Challenge to The Harlem Shake, weird things have always found a way to become viral. The same can be said about The Kiki Challenge.

This challenge, which requires you to get out of a moving car and dance alongside to the song 'In My Feelings' by rapper Drake, has caused alarm bells to ring with police departments around the world. Obviously, celebrities and common people alike have used this opportunity to post videos of themselves accepting the challenge. There have also been various memes about it, and we will take a look at some of the highlights of the latest internet fad.

The first video was posted by Instagram user theshiggyshow.

Then Will Smith did it in Budapest.

Stranger Things actors Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp tried it during a shoot.

nights like these get me crazyyyyy hahaha #friendshipgoals A post shared by MBB (@milliebobbybrown) on Jul 17, 2018 at 9:27pm PDT

And so did Dua Lipa.

KIKI DO YUH LUH ME? A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa) on Jul 23, 2018 at 8:41am PDT

Also, Doug the Pug.

When a pug does the #inmyfeelings challenge better than u @Drake pic.twitter.com/US271WOuCm — Doug The Pug (@itsdougthepug) July 12, 2018

And this golden retriever.

Heki eksik mi kalsaydı #kikidoyouloveme #heki#kikichallenge#golden#goldenretriever#inmyfeelings#love#köpekeğitimi#muratheki#muratgumus#dogtrainer#dogtraining#ilovemydogs#trickdog#mydog#actordog#goldenlove#goldenretrieverofinstagram#dogofinstagram#instadog#instavideo#followmeto#ankara#ankaracaninecollege#kiki#köpek#köpekaşkı#köpeksevgisi#doglovers A post shared by Murat Gümüş (@muratheki) on Jul 29, 2018 at 11:38pm PDT

People, and the Gujarat police, were not amused when this Vadodara woman attempted the challenge in the middle of a busy road.

Indian celebrities jumped on the bandwagon with Adah Sharma, Nora Fatehi and Nia Sharma posting videos performing the challenge.

Then there was Kannada actress Regina Cassandra who also gave it a shot.

#inmyfeelingschallenge had to be done!!!@champagnepapi you’ve got us South Indian girls dancin to your tunes.. 😂😋

This is the craziness that goes on between shots... 🙄😛

Video and styling: @jaya_stylist

Music supervision:#priyankatumpala pic.twitter.com/dTA1enB9Nt — ReginaCassandra (@ReginaCassandra) July 29, 2018

There were those who failed miserably.

That makes two of us pic.twitter.com/VzRQ2gcRKn — rene | (@hvllrene) July 15, 2018

And this video of someone getting robbed while attempting the challenge...

Meanwhile, the Jaipur Police used the picture of a Kochi man with a garland around it to warn the youth against the dangers of participating in the Kiki Challenge, but there is one small problem: The man is still alive. The Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh police issued similar warnings asking people to not jump out of moving cars.

Dear Parents, whether Kiki loves your child or not, we are sure you do! So please stand by your kids in all the challenges in life except #kikichallenge . #KiKiHardlyAChallenge #InMyFeelingsChallenge #UPPolice pic.twitter.com/RyTvoChJFa — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) July 30, 2018

Updated Date: Aug 03, 2018 11:19 AM