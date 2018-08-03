Kiki Challenge: From Will Smith to random people tumbling out of cars, the best of new social media trend
The internet is an increasingly random space. One day, out of nowhere, something becomes a trend and the next thing you see is everyone trying their hands at the latest challenge. From The Condom Challenge to The Kylie Jenner Lip Challenge to The Harlem Shake, weird things have always found a way to become viral. The same can be said about The Kiki Challenge.
This challenge, which requires you to get out of a moving car and dance alongside to the song 'In My Feelings' by rapper Drake, has caused alarm bells to ring with police departments around the world. Obviously, celebrities and common people alike have used this opportunity to post videos of themselves accepting the challenge. There have also been various memes about it, and we will take a look at some of the highlights of the latest internet fad.
The first video was posted by Instagram user theshiggyshow.
Then Will Smith did it in Budapest.
Last day in Budapest. I woke up #InMyFeelings I’ma Keep It ... I was TERRIFIED up there. That’s why my dance moves is all STIFF! Haha #InMyFeelingsChallenge #DoTheShiggy . Be smart, don’t attempt doing this under any circumstances. . : @jas @aidan @aaronjonferguson
A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on
Stranger Things actors Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp tried it during a shoot.
And so did Dua Lipa.
A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa) on
Also, Doug the Pug.
When a pug does the #inmyfeelings challenge better than u @Drake pic.twitter.com/US271WOuCm
— Doug The Pug (@itsdougthepug) July 12, 2018
And this golden retriever.
Heki eksik mi kalsaydı #kikidoyouloveme #heki#kikichallenge#golden#goldenretriever#inmyfeelings#love#köpekeğitimi#muratheki#muratgumus#dogtrainer#dogtraining#ilovemydogs#trickdog#mydog#actordog#goldenlove#goldenretrieverofinstagram#dogofinstagram#instadog#instavideo#followmeto#ankara#ankaracaninecollege#kiki#köpek#köpekaşkı#köpeksevgisi#doglovers
A post shared by Murat Gümüş (@muratheki) on
People, and the Gujarat police, were not amused when this Vadodara woman attempted the challenge in the middle of a busy road.
Indian celebrities jumped on the bandwagon with Adah Sharma, Nora Fatehi and Nia Sharma posting videos performing the challenge.
I couldn't resist doing the #kikichallenge @champagnepapi so I sneaked out of my shoot and did it . . A little bit of @mattsteffanina , kathak I've learned from RajendraChaturvediji and expressions from all the VyjayanthimalaJi dances that my dad made me watch since I was a kid Ok bye ! I hope no one noticed I was missing from shoot @bejoynambiar told me to take up the Kiki Challenge so any complaints must be forwarded to him . . #inmyfeelingschallenge #drake #inmyfeelings #kiki #kikidoyouloveme #kiki #kikinda
KeKe Challenge Desi style Wait for the ending ......♀️♀️ Feat. @fukravarun @harshbafna93 @divyang_ledwani —————————— #kekechallenge #india #comedy #funny #crazy #norafatehi #new #dance #morocco #toronto #rickshaw #sari #indianfashion #jokes #varunsharma #fukery #dilbar #actors #bollywood #love #desi #drake #inmyfeelingschallenge #new #laugh #humor #fun #mumbai #drama #dramaqueen #inmyfeelingschallenge #kikichallenge
A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi) on
I promise this is the Lamest #kikichallenge ever!! After failing at being the silliest a couple times... kudos to the people who’ve gone all out with it, I couldn’t surpass my own embarrassment.. anyhow we can all laugh at it together!! #kikichallenge #ofcoursethisislame #forgivemefatherforihavesinned #shraddhaarya Please do not try this on a busy road or wherever there’s even a hint of danger ...In fact, do not try it at all.. we are in the film business so we know how to do such things safely(even then it could go wrong,I agree), I wouldn’t recommend this to anyone to try at all!!!
A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12) on
Then there was Kannada actress Regina Cassandra who also gave it a shot.
#inmyfeelingschallenge had to be done!!!@champagnepapi you’ve got us South Indian girls dancin to your tunes.. 😂😋
This is the craziness that goes on between shots... 🙄😛
Video and styling: @jaya_stylist
Music supervision:#priyankatumpala pic.twitter.com/dTA1enB9Nt
— ReginaCassandra (@ReginaCassandra) July 29, 2018
There were those who failed miserably.
i almost died #Kekechallenge #KIKIDOYOULOVEME pic.twitter.com/ZkEExvN9ep
— Barbara Kopylova (@baabsxx) July 15, 2018
That makes two of us pic.twitter.com/VzRQ2gcRKn
— rene | (@hvllrene) July 15, 2018
LMFAOOOOO pic.twitter.com/iUCVN19qWm
— carolina🍊 (@caarolin9) July 15, 2018
HAHAHA when you stop midway through #Kekechallenge @baileywatkiins pic.twitter.com/7dmCUhjKeP
— arii (@arianataylorr) July 11, 2018
And this video of someone getting robbed while attempting the challenge...
Look at this 😂😂😂 #KekeChallenge pic.twitter.com/sqNNbvnP8B
— 😝 (@itsonlyakram) July 28, 2018
Meanwhile, the Jaipur Police used the picture of a Kochi man with a garland around it to warn the youth against the dangers of participating in the Kiki Challenge, but there is one small problem: The man is still alive. The Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh police issued similar warnings asking people to not jump out of moving cars.
Dear Parents, whether Kiki loves your child or not, we are sure you do! So please stand by your kids in all the challenges in life except #kikichallenge . #KiKiHardlyAChallenge #InMyFeelingsChallenge #UPPolice pic.twitter.com/RyTvoChJFa
— UP POLICE (@Uppolice) July 30, 2018
We love your safety and can’t leave it to be decided by Kiki! #GetInToTheCar #kikiChallenge #InMySafetyFeelings pic.twitter.com/OqOgmPgJA6
— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 2, 2018
Don't challenge death. Be wise - keep away from silly stunts & advise your friends as well to stay safe.#InOurFeelings #KikiKills #InMyFeeling #KikiChallenge #JaipurPolice #SafeJaipur pic.twitter.com/9TdYo0CKQa
— Jaipur Police (@jaipur_police) July 30, 2018
Updated Date: Aug 03, 2018 11:19 AM