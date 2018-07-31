Mumbai, UP police warn against Drake's 'In My Feelings' Kiki Challenge: Your act can put lives at risk

Doing the Kiki challenge could reportedly land you in jail; in Abu Dhabi, three social media celebrities were arrested after officials said their dancing "endangered lives, offended public morals and violated the traffic law." In Spain, fans can face criminal charges for the same and Egyptian police have warned that anyone disrupting traffic could get a year in prison and a $167 fine. Now the police in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh are sending out advisory tweets urging netizens to not take up the social media challenge in order to avoid accidents on road. On 30 July, the UP police took to Twitter and indulged into some clever wordplay to raise awareness.

Dear Parents, whether Kiki loves your child or not, we are sure you do! So please stand by your kids in all the challenges in life except #kikichallenge . #KiKiHardlyAChallenge #InMyFeelingsChallenge #UPPolice pic.twitter.com/RyTvoChJFa — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) July 30, 2018

As per Times of India, Chandigarh police also issued a notice with the help of Radio Mirchi. Dr Damanjit Sandhu, President of the Indian Association of Mental Health Counsellors, said teens are bound to fall for such challenges. “Raging hormones propels them towards sensation-seeking activities like midnight car race betting, offroading, rain stunts,” she said. Mumbai cops tweeted about the challenge causing harm to one's self as well as others.

Not just a risk for you but your act can put life of others at risk too. Desist from public nuisance or face the music ! #DanceYourWayToSafety #InMySafetyFeelingsChallenge pic.twitter.com/gY2txdcxWZ — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 26, 2018

Instagrammer Shiggy launched the dance craze in June and ever since it has taken over the internet where people can be seen doing the routine outside their slow-rolling vehicles. However, he also reminded his followers that the challenge is not about getting out of a moving car.

