Mumbai, UP police warn against Drake's 'In My Feelings' Kiki Challenge: Your act can put lives at risk

FP Staff

Jul,31 2018 11:35:38 IST

Doing the Kiki challenge could reportedly land you in jail; in Abu Dhabi, three social media celebrities were arrested after officials said their dancing "endangered lives, offended public morals and violated the traffic law." In Spain, fans can face criminal charges for the same and Egyptian police have warned that anyone disrupting traffic could get a year in prison and a $167 fine. Now the police in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh are sending out advisory tweets urging netizens to not take up the social media challenge in order to avoid accidents on road.  On 30 July, the UP police took to Twitter and indulged into some clever wordplay to raise awareness.

As per Times of India, Chandigarh police also issued a notice with the help of Radio Mirchi. Dr Damanjit Sandhu, President of the Indian Association of Mental Health Counsellors, said teens are bound to fall for such challenges. “Raging hormones propels them towards sensation-seeking activities like midnight car race betting, offroading, rain stunts,” she said. Mumbai cops tweeted about the challenge causing harm to one's self as well as others.

Instagrammer Shiggy launched the dance craze in June and ever since it has taken over the internet where people can be seen doing the routine outside their slow-rolling vehicles. However, he also reminded his followers that the challenge is not about getting out of a moving car.

