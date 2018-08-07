Kiara Advani may be cast in Vijay's upcoming film, reportedly helmed by Mersal director Atlee

Kiara Advani, whose recent performance in the Netflix anthology Lust Stories has made her one of Bollywood's most sought-after newcomers, is being considered to play the female lead in Tamil star Vijay's upcoming project, reports Deccan Chronicle.

The film has been tentatively titled Thalapathy 63 and will reportedly be directed by Atlee, who had previously collaborated with Vijay to deliver two blockbusters in the past, Theri and Mersal.

The makers have also got AR Rahman on board, who composed chartbusters for Mersal.

An official announcement related to Advani's casting, the same report said, is expected to be released soon.

Advani made her Telugu film industry debut with the 2018 film Bharat Ane Nenu opposite Mahesh Babu which went on to become one of the highest grossing Telugu films of the year. Her upcoming projects include the Karan Johar-produced biopic on Kargil war hero Vikram Batra, where she will be seen opposite Sidharth Malhotra. Moreover, Advani will also be seen in a special appearance for a song in Kalank. As per speculations, she may appear alongside Diljit Dosanjh in a Karan Johar film that stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar.

Meanwhile, Vijay is busy wrapping up AR Murugadoss’s Sarkar, a film that’s been in the news because of its controversial posters that show the actor smoking. Thalapathy 3 will be bankrolled by AGS entertainment.

