Panjab University dedicates shooting range to Kargil war hero; names it 'Capt Vikram Batra, PVC Shooting Range'

India Press Trust of India Jul 07, 2018 18:47:58 IST

Chandigarh: The Panjab University (PU) dedicated on Saturday its state-of-the-art indoor shooting range to Kargil War hero Captain Vikram Batra, an alumnus of the varsity.

File image of Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal. AFP

Captain Batra had died fighting Pakistani forces during the Kargil war in 1999 at the age of 24. He was awarded the highest wartime gallantry award Param Vir Chakra posthumously.

Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal unveiled the plaque of Captain Batra at the shooting range in the university, an official release said. Referring to the sacrifice of Captain Batra, Badal said many people come and go in this world but some people come but never leave, they become immortal. He urged youth to take the pledge for fighting against drug addiction, bribery, poverty and unemployment.

Earlier, PU Vice Chancellor Arun Grover said it is a great honour for the university to name the shooting range as 'Capt. Vikram Batra, PVC Shooting Range'. The vice chancellor said Captain Batra was an alumnus of the university who stayed in the hostel number one in the PU campus while pursuing MA English in 1995-96 session after completing his BSc from DAV College, Chandigarh.

Colonel Rajiv Kapoor, Commanding Officer of the 13 battalion of the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles, the army unit in which Captain Batra had served, complemented the Punjab government and PU for the noble deed of naming the shooting range after the war hero.

Captain Batra was one in a billion having three characteristics — passion for country, compassion for subordinates and common public, and bravery of the highest level — he said. The colonel shared the journey of Captain Batra from the "baby of the Battalion to a hero of the nation." "His bravery, sacrifice, charm, and infectious smile still nests all hearts," the colonel added.

Vishal Batra, twin brother of Captain Batra, said his brother was a great inspiration for youngsters.


