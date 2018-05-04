Karan Johar confirms Dharma Productions will bankroll Sidharth Malhotra's Vikram Batra biopic

Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions has confirmed a biopic on the Kargil hero Param Vir Chakra recipient Vikram Batra with Sidharth Malhotra essaying the role of the martyr, as reported by The Indian Express.

Excited to announce that I will be portraying “Sher Shah” Vikram Batras heroic story produced by @DharmaMovies n Shabbir box wala,Directed by Vishnu Varadhan ,written by-Sandeep Srivastava. #Shershah — Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) May 3, 2018

The actor also gave a statement, “Vikram Batra’s life story will inspire you and bring a smile on your face. I am really excited to play the character and the shoot commences this year,” said Malhotra, as reported by The Indian Express. Earlier in the week, Karan Johar had tweeted his confirmation about the biopic on Batra well known as 'Sher Shah' for his bravery, and for the famous message ‘Yeh dil mangey more’ announcing a battle victory in the Kargil War.

Time to relive-Yeh Dil Mangey More@DharmaMovies & Shabbir Boxwala collaborate to present the true story of bravery & patriotism-the chronicles of Kargil war hero Vikram Batra@S1dharthM in the lead as Sher Shah Vikram Batra Vishnu Varadhan to direct WrittenBy Sandeep Shrivastava — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 3, 2018

Captain Vikram Batra of 13 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles had fought in the Kargil War in June 1999 in the Dras sub sector and was instrumental in the capture of Point 5140 on the Tololing Ridge leading to Tiger Hill. He laid down his life during the subsequent operation of Point 4875, bravely rushing forward to rescue Lieutenant Naveen, a subaltern under Batra. On 15 August, 1999, his father received Vikram’s Param Vir Chakra Award posthumously.

