India’s most anticipated film KGF: Chapter 2 treats fans with a single from the movie.

KGF: Chapter 2’s song 'Sulthan' was released yesterday and is a euphony to ears. Yash’s charm and allure have taken over the song and the film. The fast-paced track infuses energy!



The songs for the film have been written by Shabbir Ahmed and it is believed that KGF: Chapter 2 has a well-crafted playlist.

Releasing nationwide today in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam, K.G.F.: Chapter 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought-after directors, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner. One of the emerging pan-India production houses, Hombale Films is set to showcase some of the biggest films in Indian cinema over the next two years, including the much-awaited film Salaar starring Prabhas.

The film is being presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films. Excel has given super hits like Dil Chahta Hai, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Gully Boy to name a few.

