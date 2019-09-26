KGF: Chapter 2 — Sanjay Dutt begins shooting for sequel of action thriller, starring Kannada superstar Yash

KGF: Chapter 2 director Prashanth Neel has shared pictures of Sanjay Dutt on social media, confirming that the actor has begun shooting for the film. In the images, the actor can be seen sporting a white t-shirt along with a pair of black cargo pants.

On the occasion of Dutt‘s 60th birthday, the actor’s fans were treated with his first look from the upcoming film KGF: Chapter 2. The upcoming sequel will feature Sanjay as Adheera. KGF: Chapter 2 will mark Dutt’s foray into South Indian cinema.

Check out Sanjay Dutt beginning shoot for KGF: Chapter 2

Once a upon a time....... Adheera⚔️

let's see how this epic story ends🗡️#kgfchapter2 shoot at Hyderabad

With @duttsanjay sir commences.... pic.twitter.com/IBErFdjWgl — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) September 25, 2019

A few months ago, the sequel went on floors. While it was speculated the makers have approached Sanjay and Raveena Tandon for special roles, nothing was confirmed. Then, the makers of KGF: Chapter 2 dropped a poster teasing the first look of the character Adheera (played by Dutt), while building anticipation around the film. Raveena's role was also confirmed later.

Check out Sanjay Dutt's look from KGF: Chapter 2

Dutt will reportedly be seen playing the antagonist in the movie.

One of the most successful films of last year was KGF: Chapter 1, starring Yash. The movie, that released alongside Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero, performed remarkably well at the box office.

Starring Yash in the lead, the narrative of the first part follows an underdog who later becomes a dangerous gangster. The upcoming sequel is said to follow the power struggle between Rocky (Yash) and Adheera (Sanjay).

Helmed by Neel, the film will also feature Srinidhi Shetty in a lead role. The first instalment of the film was also directed by Prashanth. The upcoming film will release in multiple languages.

Sanjay was last seen in his home production, Deva Katta's Prassthanam, the remake of yet another South film. He will next appear in Mahesh Bhatt’s comeback directorial Sadak 2, and Ashutosh Gowarikar’s Panipat.

