Alia Bhatt on working with father Mahesh on Sadak 2: Won't be easy since I don't know him as a director

Mumbai: Mahesh Bhatt is returning to direction with Sadak 2 and the film also marks his first collaboration with daughter, actor Alia Bhatt.

The young star says even though she understands his sensibilities as a father, working with him in a professional set-up would be a different "ball game".

"It will never be easy as I don't know him as a director, I know him as a dad. Working with him as a director will be a different ball game altogether. I am excited. It is an exciting film," Alia told PTI.

"My father is very silent on most of the things. But I still don't know how he will be on the sets," she added.

Alia revealed it was the original star of Sadak, Sanjay Dutt, who convinced Bhatt to return to the director's chair. Bhatt's last directorial was 1999 film Kartoos.

"Sanju pushed him this time. I did not. He is my father and he is always unpredictable. He has done the most unpredictable thing of directing a film after a long time," she said.

Sadak 2 is a sequel to the 1991 original, which also starred Pooja Bhatt.

Both Sanjay and Pooja are returning for the sequel.

Alia said the film takes forward the story of Ravi and Pooja and she will be a new addition to the story along with Aditya Roy Kapoor.

Sadak 2 is scheduled to hit the screens on 25 March, next year.

Updated Date: Apr 28, 2019 14:22:26 IST

