Yash starrer KGF 2 is set to hit the screens tomorrow. The film is expected to take a record-breaking opening at the box office.

Well, tomorrow is a big day for all the cine-lovers as after facing multiple delays and obstacles, KGF 2 will finally hit the screens. The Yash and Sanjay Dutt starrer has been one of the highly-anticipated films since 2020. The period-actioner has already garnered a tremendous response in its advance booking report and we are expecting it to be one of the biggest openers in the history of Indian cinema.

To talk about the first-day figures of the Hindi version of KGF 2, we had a conversation with the reputed trade expert and industry tracker Ramesh Bala and he says it will take a humongous opening at the domestic market.

"Basically KGF Chapter 2 is expected to open around Rs 45 crore nett. So, if it does better than that it will certainly affect War (The biggest Bollywood opener with collections of Rs 53.35 crore). So, we have to wait and see but it going to open at the high level, top 3 kind of a thing," said the trade expert.

Well, we have already seen the tickets of the first day getting sold out like hot pancakes and looking at the craze of KGF 2 among the fans, we are sure that it will challenge many biggies at the box office.

The Kannada film, which is also releasing in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam versions, is directed by Prashanth Neel, who also helmed the first part of the movie. The big-budget venture is bankrolled by Hombale Films and also stars Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj in prominent roles. The music of the film is composed by Ravi Basrur while the camera is cranked by Bhuvan Gowda.

