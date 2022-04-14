Yash and Sanjay Dutt starrer KGF 2 has taken a bumper opening at the box office. The film is directed by Prashanth Neel.

After a long wait, Yash and Sanjay Dutt starrer KGF 2 has hit the screens today. The pan-India actioner has opened to a tremendous response and while we are expecting it to be one of the biggest openers of all time, the Hindi version of the film has shattered Baahubali 2 (Hindi) to record the highest advance booking in the country.

Industry tracker Ramesh Bala shared this news on Twitter and wrote, "#KGFChapter2 Hindi has beaten #Baahubali2 Hindi for a new All-time Adv Booking record in India."

#KGFChapter2 Hindi has beaten #Baahubali2 Hindi for a new All-time Adv Booking record in India.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 14, 2022

While talking to us about the KGF 2 box office prediction, Ramesh Bala had said that the Hindi version of the film is expected to collect Rs 45 crore on its first day. "Basically KGF Chapter 2 is expected to open around Rs 45 crore nett. So, if it does better than that it will certainly affect War (The biggest Bollywood opener with collections of Rs 53.35 crore). So, we have to wait and see but it going to open at the high level, top 3 kind of a thing," said the trade expert.

The film is expected to be the biggest opener post the pandemic era in the country. Though Beast will dominate KGF 2 in Tamil Nadu since Thalapathy Vijay is one of the biggest names in the state.

Apart from Yash and Sanjay Dutt, the film also features Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. It is directed by Prashanth Neel and backed by Vijay Kirgandur of Hombale Films. The music of KGF 2 is composed by Ravi Basrur.

