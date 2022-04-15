The Hindi version of Yash and Sanjay Dutt starrer KGF 2 has earned over Rs 50 crore on its opening day. The film has grossed over Rs 134 crore across the nation.

Yash and Sanjay Dutt starrer KGF 2, which released yesterday, has taken a bumper opening at the box office. The Hindi version of the actioner has turned out to be the biggest opener of all time with the humungous collections of Rs 53.95 crore. It has beaten the first-day figures of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War (Rs 51.60 crore) and Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan's Thugs of Hindostan (Rs 50.75) to achieve this feat.

Talking about the business of south versions including Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada languages, KGF 2 has collected around Rs 60 crore. The total collection of the film stands around Rs 113 crore. With glorious reviews and positive word of mouth, KGF 2 is expected to enjoy a great opening weekend of over Rs 150 crore.

While many films took the OTT route during the pandemic era, the makers of KGF 2 were firm on their decision to release their biggie in the theatres. Explaining the reason behind this decision, producer Vijay Kiragandur told Firstpost, "The experience of watching the movie in a theatre is entirely different from what you see on OTT. Our movie is meant for the big screen experience. We had to wait for almost two years to release it in theatres. We got offers from different OTT platforms, but we didn’t give it to them."

The Prashanth Neel directorial marks the Kannada debut of Sanjay Dutt, who portrays the character of the lead antagonist Adheera. Produced under the banner of Hombale Films, KGF 2 also features Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, Raveena Tandon and others. The music of the film is composed by Ravi Basrur while the cinematography is handled by Bhuvan Gowda.

