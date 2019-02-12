Kesari: Trailer of Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra's war drama to release on 21 February

A short teaser of Akshay Kumar's upcoming war film Kesari was released online soon after the posters. The clip shows Kumar's Havildar Ishar Singh holding his sword and a steel ring as hundreds of men come charging at him and the troop he's leading.

Kesari is based on the historical Battle of Saragarhi, where 21 Sikhs fought against 10,000 Afghan soldiers.

The trailer of the film will be released on 21 February. The Battle of Saragarhi has already been captured in the series 21 Sarfarosh - Saragarhi 1897 starring Mohit Raina. Actor Randeep Hooda will also present in his version of the iconic battle, which will reportedly be directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Ajay Devgn is also working on Sons of Sardaar, which is reportedly based on the same event.

Along with Akshay Kumar, Kesari stars Parineeti Chopra in pivotal roles. The movie is directed by acclaimed Punjabi director Anurag Singh and produced by Karan Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Sunir Khetarpal.

