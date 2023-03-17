While winning an Oscar comes with a lot of pride, responsibilities, and respect for an artist in the film industry, it also brings along a vast range of opportunities for them. However, it seems like Hollywood actor Ke Huy Quan thinks otherwise. The actor who recently won an Oscar in the Best Supporting Actor category for Everything Everywhere All At Once recently shared his worries about not getting much work in Hollywood, even after his Oscar win. In his latest interaction with Variety, the actor revealed that he spoke to his agent about his upcoming prospects further adding that he is “worried that this is only a one-time thing.”

It is pertinent to note that Quan who made his debut in acting with the 1984 film Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doomhas so far managed to work in hardly 10 films in his career spanning almost three decades now.

Ke Huy Quan opens up about his worries about finding work post-Oscar win

While speaking to Variety, Quan revealed his recent interaction with actress Cate Blanchett with whom he shared his worries.

“I told her that I don’t know what I’m going to do next, but I feel I have a responsibility to do something good and that I don’t want to disappoint all the people that have supported me,” he recalled.

While Blanchett suggested him to go with his heart, Quan added that everything is still “so fresh” in his mind which is why he is “really scared” of moving forward.

Sharing his fear about his future in the film line, the 51-year-old actor added, “I am so worried that this is only a one-time thing. I have been down this road before and I’m so afraid that history is going to repeat itself…please, whatever you do, please make sure that does not happen.”

