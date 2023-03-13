Everything Everywhere All At Once had a night to remember at this year’s Oscars. The sci-fi drama by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert walked away with the top honours at the 95th Academy Awards, including Best Film, Best Actress in a Leading Role and Best Supporting Actor (both male and female). For Everything Everywhere All At Once star Ke Huy Quan, the night was even more special. Not only did the actor win an Oscar for the Best Supporting Actor Male, he also had an emotional reunion with his Indiana Jones co-star Harrison Ford on stage.

The moment took place at the end of the Oscars, when the cast of Everything Everywhere All At Once came on stage to receive the award for Best Picture. Quan ran over to Ford, who was presenting the award, and gave him a tight hug. The two stars were seen smiling at each other, with Quan jumping for joy as he celebrated his win.

Take a look:

Ke Huy Quan hugging Harrison Ford on stage after EEAO won Best Picture pic.twitter.com/jyPxXZWIh7 — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) March 13, 2023



Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan had appeared together in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom in 1984. Quan, who was a child actor at that time, moved away from acting later after offers started drying up. He made a smashing comeback with Everything Everywhere All At Once, which also starred Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu. For his role in the sci-fi drama, Quan received several awards including the Critics Choice Award and the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Supporting Role.

Ford and Quan had previously reunited at the D23 expo last year, with the actor sharing an adorable Instagram post of their meeting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ke Huy Quan (@kehuyquan)

In his Oscars acceptance speech, Ke Huy Quan was quite emotional and thanked his mother and wife for supporting him. “My mom is 84 years old and she is at home watching. Ma, I just won an Oscar,” the actor declared.

Watch:

“My journey started on a boat. I ended up in a refugee camp … They say stories like this only happen in the movies. I cannot believe this is happening to me. This is the American dream!” – Oscar Winner, Ke Huy Quanpic.twitter.com/ljXycSQtkr — Lights, Camera, Barstool (@LightsCameraPod) March 13, 2023

“My journey started on a boat. I ended up in a refugee camp…They say stories like this only happen in the movies. I cannot believe this is happening to me. This is the American dream!” Ke Huy Quan added.

Quan went on to thank his wife Echo for believing in him and assuring him that his day would come. “Dreams are something you have to believe in. I almost gave up on my mine. To all of you out there, please keep your dreams alive. Thank you, thank you so much for welcoming me back,” he said.

Quan will next be seen in the Marvel TV series Loki season 2. He is also set to star in American Born Chinese.

