Katrina Kaif wants to explore different film genres: Dying to do films like Chaalbaaz, Gone Girl and Tully

Katrina Kaif says that she wants to explore genres that she has not done before, be it a Gone Girl or Sridevi's 1989 slapstick comedy Chaalbaaz. Katrina, who made her Bollywood breakthrough in 2005 with Salman Khan, Govinda and Lara Dutta's romantic comedy Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, feels that such scripts do not come her way since she usually selects commercially-viable big projects.

During a recent interview with HT Cafe, the actress was quoted as saying by DNA, "I want to do roles that I’ve not done before. It can be an offbeat film like Gone Girl (2014), or something like Chaalbaaz (1989) — a quirky fun comedy. Or even a film like Tully (2018) starring Charlize Theron as a single mother. It’s about finding material like that. I’m not the first choice when it comes to such films because I tend to do large scale films. But, I’m dying to do a film like that with the right script."

Katrina's performances in her last two outings — Zero and Bharat — were lauded by critics and fans alike. After the release of Zero, Katrina had told Firstpost that she thinks it would be a doing "disservice" to her performer self if she continues doing similar roles.

“If I repeat any more (performances) from here then I would be doing a great disservice to myself. I need to now make sure that I am only connecting with the films and characters that will challenge and inspire me to bring a new aspect out,” she had said.

Reminiscing on her filmography, which consists of commercial potboilers Singh is Kinng (2008) as well as story-driven films like Rajneeti (2010), she had said that there were films that she had fun doing but were not path-breaking for her as an actress.

"I had a lot of fun with my work so far and I will continue having fun though I agree that at some point I was making choices which were not entirely truthful to the person I was then. For me, this is now the point where I am probably trying to deviate, slightly evolve and enter different spaces because I need that for me as a performer. I need that for my growth and I need that to keep challenging me, and keep my interest and passion alive in my work,” she added.

Katrina will be next seen alongside Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty's action-drama, Sooryavanshi. The film will hit screens on 27 March, 2020.

Updated Date: Jun 30, 2019 09:49:09 IST