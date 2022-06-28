Phone Bhoot is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and produced under the banner of Excel Entertainment.

Starring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead roles, horror-comedy Phone Bhoot is all set to release on 7 October this year. After releasing the motion poster on Monday, 27 June, the makers made the announcement about the release date today, 28 June.

Take a look at the official announcement here.

Excel Movies revealed the look of the star cast along with the announcement of the release date in the post above. “#PhoneBhoot ki duniya mein aapka swagat hai. Arriving on 7th Oct, 2022 at cinemas near you,” the caption of the post read. The first motion poster of the film was released on Monday with the caption, “Ek Bhayanak comedy incoming. Stay tuned. #PhoneBhoot.”

Phone Bhoot was earlier supposed to release in 2021, but got postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kaif had shared a BTS video with the actors and captioned it, “One fine day- BTS #shotbeforelockdown.” This video was shot before the COVID Lockdown and was shared on social media on 20 July 2020.

Katrina Kaif’s husband Vicky Kaushal reacted to the announcement of the release date with a ghost and a heart emoji.

“Eagerly waiting,” a user commented while another questioned if the actors were ghostbusters in the film. A user even lamented on the wait for the film till October.

This adventure comedy by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Jasvinder Singh Bath and Ravi Shankaran.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will be seen sharing the screen with Salman Khan in Tiger 3 and with Vijay Sethupathi in Merry Christmas. The actor has also been signed by Excel Entertainment to star in Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

Meanwhile, Siddhant Chaturvedi will next be seen in Zoya Akhtar's Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan opposite Ananya Panday while Ishaan Khatter has Pippa up for release, co-starring Mrunal Thakur.

