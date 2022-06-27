Phone Bhoot has been directed by Gurmeet Singh and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment. This is the first time that Kaif, Khatter and Chaturvedi will share screen space together.

Katrina Kaif took to social media to unveil the teaser of her upcoming horror-comedy Phone Bhoot. The film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishan Khatter in the lead. The movie’s release date will be announced at 11 am tomorrow, 28 June.

The Ek Tha Tiger star shared the video with the caption, “Ek Bhayanak comedy incoming. Stay tuned”, followed by the emoticons for a telephone and a ghost.

View the teaser here:

The teaser keeps viewers guessing about the premise of the film. While the video plays some funny music, a woman in white suddenly appears in the middle of the clip. The video then ends with an animated logo of the movie.

Phone Bhoot has been directed by Gurmeet Singh and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment. This is the first time that Kaif, Khatter and Chaturvedi will share screen space together. The quirky promotions indicate that the movie is all set to tickle the audience’s funny bone.

Phone Bhoot was earlier set to release in 2021, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, Kaif had shared an image from her photo shoot with the actors and captioned it “The one stop shop for all bhoot related problems”.

Katrina Kaif was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s blockbuster cop drama Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar. The Bang Bang star has a lot of projects lined up. She is set to appear in Farhan Akhtar’s road trip drama Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. Kaif will also feature in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3. She is also shooting for Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi.

As for her co-stars in the film, Siddhant Chaturvedi was last seen in Gehraiyaan. He is set to feature in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav. As for Ishan Khatter, he will next be seen in Pippa.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.