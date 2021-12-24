Katrina Kaif resumes work after wedding to Vicky Kaushal; details here
Katrina Kaif will be working with the Andhadhun director on his next film Merry Christmas. Check details.
Katrina Kaif has resumed work after her grand wedding to Vicky Kaushal earlier this month. The Tiger Zinda Hai actor was spotted on the sets of one of her projects recently. The pictures, which were circulated by several fan accounts, claim that Kaif was seen having a conversation with director Shriram Raghavan.
The pictures, which were first posted by the fan account vickat_couple, show Kaif engaged in conversation with a grey-haired man, who has his back to the camera. As per the fan accounts, the person in the photos is Raghavan. According to News18, the Sooryavanshi actress
Last week, Kaushal also posted a photo of himself going back to work. The Masaan actor posted a car selfie for his fans, captioning the image as “First (tea icon) then (clapboard emoji)”.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal had a grand wedding at Fort Barwara’s Six Senses Resort in Rajasthan earlier this month. The newly-wedded couple went to the Maldives for their honeymoon and returned to Mumbai on 14 December.
On the work front, the couple has several projects lined up. Kaushal, who was last seen in Sardar Udham, a biopic on the life of Udham Singh, will next be seen in another biopic. The Raazi actor is set to star as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur.
The film will see Fatima Sana Shaikh play the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Shaikh’s Dangal co-star Sanya Malhotra will essay the role of Manekshaw’s wife Sillo Manekshaw. Apart from this, the Uri star is also gearing up for the release of his film Govinda Mera Naam, opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani.
Kaif, who was last seen in this year’s biggest Hindi blockbuster Sooryavanshi, will also star in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3. She also has Bhoot Police opposite Ishaan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi lined up for release. Kaif will also feature in Farhan Akhtar’s much-awaited road trip film, Jee Le Zaraa, alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Alia Bhatt.
