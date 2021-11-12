Backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Govinda Mera Naam will release on 10 June, 2022

The first look of Vicky Kaushal’s new film Govinda Mera Naam has been released by Dharma Productions. The movie, which features Kaushal, along with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar is set to hit theatres on 10 June next year.

Taking to social media, Kaushal shared the first look of his character Govinda Waghmare, from the film. According to reports, the Masaan actor is set to play a character whose dance moves are “first-class” but whose life is a complete mess.

Check out the first looks

The first look posters for the characters played by Pednekar and Advani are also out. While Pednekar is set to play Kaushal’s wife in the film, Advani is set to portray the role of his girlfriend.

Taking about her character, Advani, wrote that she was the “exact tadka this story needs”.

Govinda Mera Naam is being written and directed Shashank Khaitan, who has given hit movies such as Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. Khaitan is also co-producing the film, along with Karan Johar, Hiroo Johar and Apoorva Mehta.

The posters see the actors sporting retro looks, increasing the speculation about the story. According to Hindustan Times, the film appears to be a revamped version of Khaitan’s film Mr Lele, which was shelved last year.

The film sees Kaushal reunite with Advani after the 2018 film Lust Stories, where they had played a newly married couple. The film also marks the first time Pednekar and Kaushal will be starring opposite each other.

Kaushal will also be seen in Aditya Dhar’s next film, where he will be in the role of the Mahabharata character Ashwatthama, as well in Meghna Gulzar’s biopic on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

Meanwhile, Pednekar will next be seen in the Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan while Advani is set to star opposite Varun Dhawan in Jug Jug Jeeyo.