Actors Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh have joined the cast of the Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur, a biopic on the life of late Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

The Dangal stars took to Instagram on Monday to share this news. Kaushal, along with the director of the film, Meghna Gulzar, also posted the news on their social media handles.

Based on the life and times of the courageous Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Sam Bahadur is a biographical drama on one of the first Filed Marshal of the country.

While Kaushal will play the titular role in the biopic, Sanya Malhotra will essay the role of Sillo Manekshaw, the Field Marshal's wife. Actress Fatima Sana Sheikh will portray India’s first female Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi, in the film.

On Monday, Vicky Kaushal posted a picture of him with the two leading ladies and his director on Instagram. The Masaan actor wrote that the day was a cause for dual celebration for him since it was Meghna Gulzar's birthday, as well as the opportunity for the Sam Bahadur team to welcome Malhotra and Shaikh to the project.

Pagglait star Sanya Malhotra also shared the same picture on her official Instagram account and wrote, “Behind every successful man is a strong independent woman who supports him in all his endeavours.” The Badhaai Ho star added that it was an honour for her to essay the role of Sillo Manekshaw.

Fatima Sana Shaikh could also not contain her excitement about joining the project and shared the picture with a caption that read, "A woman who defines courage, power and dignity!" The Ajeeb Daastaans actor added that she was proud to essay the role of Indira Gandhi in the film.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, who is famous for making path-breaking films such as Raazi and Chhapaak, Sam Bahadur is being produced by Ronnie Screwvala. The title of this biopic was revealed on 3 April this year.

Gulzar posted a video on the 107th birthday of Manekshaw, with the clip displaying various names of the valiant Field Marshal, and revealing the title of the movie in the end.