Bollywood has given patriotism a bad name among serious cinephiles. For decades now, love for India has too often been translated by Hindi filmmakers into loudness, cringe-worthy clichés and sometimes even hate-mongering, rivalling the worst that flag-waving, chest-thumping Hollywood offers. Desh prem as defined by Manoj Kumar required the taming of a trite ‘Westernised’ desi woman. Sunny Deol’s brand of devotion to the nation was exemplified by the hero of Gadar uprooting a hand pump from the ground and vanquishing a Pakistani mob. More recently, Bollywood deshbhakti has included a 360-degree rewriting of history and the demonisation of the subcontinent’s own Muslims, a shining example being the blatant falsehoods in the Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari.

Yet, in the same era as Akshay, has come a small crop of films that show us it is possible to portray war and commitment to the country on screen without lying, destroying viewers’ eardrums or inciting hatred for the “dushman”, whether perceived or real. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl in its entirety and the battlefield scenes in this summer’s Shershaah are fine samples of such cinema. They are now joined by Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham.

This Hindi-English film by the director of Vicky Donor, Piku and October tells the story of how the Indian freedom fighter Udham Singh (Vicky Kaushal) assassinated Michael O’Dwyer (Shaun Scott), the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab, in 1940 to avenge the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 13 April, 1919. Reginald Dyer (Andrew Havill) was the officer who ordered his men to fire at a peaceful gathering of thousands of unarmed Indians that day and in the Indian public consciousness, is the face of that brutal episode in India’s colonial past. But O’Dwyer is the one who ordered Dyer to quell all rebellion in the areas under his command.

In Sardar Udham, Michael O’Dwyer is shown conveying this cold-hearted intent to Dyer: “I want to set a precedent. Punishment of itself is not necessarily a deterrent. But if the punishment is such that it creates a fear of punishment, that would be of great practical value. We need to set an example.”

As historical texts inform us and as depicted in the film, Udham shot O’Dwyer at a public function in London and surrendered immediately. We have seen police procedurals, defence and medical procedurals. Sardar Udham is an unusual combination of assassination procedural blended into the biopic genre. With the air of a reality show that had cameras following Udham, Sircar’s film goes back and forth in time and place through the protagonist’s association with the legendary Bhagat Singh (Amol Parashar), his direct personal link to Jallianwala Bagh, his decision to take the fight to Europe where he gets acquainted with workers’ movements and Irish rebellion, his friendship with the British activist Eileen Palmer (Kirsty Averton) and the years of precision planning that went into the execution of O’Dwyerin his home country.

The narrative accompanies Udham through the investigation into his actions conducted by Scotland Yard’s Detective Inspector Swain (Stephen Hogan), his trial and his hanging.

The opening text on screen says Sardar Udham is based on “news articles, research and various reports”. The meticulousness of the research shows. Sircar’s storytelling for Sardar Udham is so factual for the most part, and so detailed, that it almost feels like he was standing beside Udham, watching him going about his business in early 20th century India and England. In this, he is aided by Mansi Dhruv Mehta and Dmitrii Malich’s incredibly credible production design and Avik Mukhopadhayay’s watchful, almost brooding camerawork. The latter shoots both India and Europe in cold grays and sepia tones, a palette that is – appropriately for this saga – entirely shorn of brightness. (The shoot locations were Amritsar and St Petersburg in Russia.)

Sircar, writers Shubhendu Bhattacharya and Ritesh Shah and editor Chandrashekhar Prajapati are wise enough to realise that when a crime is as inhuman as the bloodbath in Jallianwala Bagh, you do not need hyperbole to make your point.

Vicky Kaushal is the embodiment of restraint in his performance as Udham, a purposeful man whose blood we can almost visualise boiling as we watch him wordlessly listening to O’Dwyer tell an audience in London that civilising India along with Africa is “the white man’s burden”.

Shaun Scott who plays O’Dwyer allows his racist character’s ugly condescension to do the talking instead of succumbing to the temptation to caricature the villain of the plot.

The entire cast’s low-key acting is the cornerstone of this enterprise, complemented by beautifully moderated music and sound design. Of course there is some irony in seeing Kaushal here since he also played the lead in Uri: The Surgical Strike, a smartly disguised vehicle for the present establishment’s “Yeh naya Hindustan hai, Yeh ghar mein ghusega bhi aur maarega bhi”-style grandstanding. The casting choice serves to underline the contrast between the deliberate understatement in Sardar Udham and Uri’s bombast.

Sardar Udham does not have a linear narrative pattern. As a result, the placement of events becomes crucial to its impact. Although the facts of the story are no secret, when the assassination comes around in the film, it is shocking, and despite knowing all the details of the Jallianwala Bagh genocide, I could barely breathe when the scene of the killings unfolded in Sardar Udham. The awareness that this happened in reality, that humans have actually done such terrible things to other humans, is chilling.

The only indulgence Sircar allows himself comes soon after this. When Udham wades through bodies lying on the ground after Dyer and his men have left, the relentlessness of the effort to save whoever can be saved is at first heartbreaking, but the scene lingers longer than it should have, thus diluting some of the impact. Sardar Udham is long by today’s standards (2 hours and nearly 43 minutes) but this is the only part where I found my attention waning.

The portrayal of Udham’s girlfriend (Banita Sandhu) borders on the generic, but stops short of being a replica of the flashbacks to each soldier’s sweetheart in J.P. Dutta’s Border and LOC Kargil. Thankfully, there is no song in the Sandeshe aate hai mould forced into the narrative.

What Sardar Udham could definitely have done without are those concluding shots with Bhagat and Udham together in slow motion.

That said, Bhagat is a crucial presence in Sardar Udham. The relevance of this slice of history to developments in today’s India first hits home when he speaks of his party’s commitment to the rights of farmers, workers and students worldwide. Bhagat also delineates the distinction between what he sees as legitimate violent protest and terrorism. His interpretation becomes clearer when Udham explains why he chose the particular place and time of O’Dwyer’s death. Whether or not you agree, these passages are important in a present-day scenario where those who are in truth opposed to everything Bhagat Singh stood for are still trying to appropriate him for their own personal ends.

In a post-truth world, in an India where generating fake news pays rich dividends, Shoojit Sircar has chosen to recount a remarkable – and painful – true story with a reliance on facts and facts alone. The atrocities committed by the British colonisers in India are epitomised by the cruelty of Jallianwala Bagh. It is nothing short of a feat that Sircar has managed to chronicle that tragedy and its aftermath without turning his film into a call for vendetta.

Sardar Udham is streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Anna M.M. Vetticad is an award-winning journalist and author of The Adventures of an Intrepid Film Critic. She specialises in the intersection of cinema with feminist and other socio-political concerns. Twitter: @annavetticad, Instagram: @annammvetticad