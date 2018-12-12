Katrina Kaif on attending Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's wedding reception: The instinct in my heart was to go

It is perhaps a well-known fact that Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone, two of Bollywood's most successful actresses, have shared a common past in Ranbir Kapoor. Both women were, at some point or the other, linked with Kapoor. The duo have not been the closest of pals down the years, but Katrina's presence at DeepVeer's star-studded Mumbai reception perhaps was a testament to the fact that they had indeed buried the hatchet now. In an interview, the Zero actress said that when she received the invite, her instinct was to be a part of her colleagues' celebrations.

The actress told PinkVilla that although no pictures had been taken, she thinks that it was more important that everyone enjoyed themselves at the event. She also said that she was there till the wee hours in the morning.

Rumours suggest that Kaif was not invited by Padukone, but by Singh. Earlier this year, when Deepika had been quizzed by Neha Dhupia on the latter's celebrity chat show BFFs with Vogue if she would invite Katrina to the wedding, Deepika had said no. When Katrina was asked about the same, she said, “I was invited to the reception by them for sure and the instinct in my heart was to go, I felt I would like to go. There was no other thought behind it and we had very nice, warm, happy night.”

Recently, Katrina and Deepika also started following each other on Instagram. Deepika had earlier wished the former on her birthday with an endearing message of good health.

Updated Date: Dec 12, 2018 11:09 AM