Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Mumbai reception: SRK, Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor among attendees

Well known personalities from Bollywood, sports and political background attended Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's wedding reception, a black-tie industry party night at The Grand Hyatt on Saturday in Mumbai.

Actors including Shah Rukh Khan, Malaika Aroa Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff, Aditi Rao Hydari, Radhika Apte, Jim Sarbh, Lara Dutta along with husband Mahesh Bhupathi, Vidya Balan with Siddharth Roy Kapoor, Hema Malini with son-in-law Bharat Takhtani attended the wedding reception.

Kapil Dev and Sachin Tendulkar also attended the function, along with their wives.

For their third wedding reception, the couple arrived looking nothing short of regal as Ranveer wore a classic black piece suit with a bow tie designed by Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna. While Deepika was a treat to sore eyes in a jam coloured embellished gown designed by Zuhair Murad.

The list of attendees also included producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra and his wife Anupama Chopra, Vicky Kaushal, Rekha, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra with his wife, Kalki Koechlin, Nimrat Kaur, R Madhavan and his wife Sarita Birje.

Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot on 14 November in Italy in a traditional Konkani ceremony, which was followed by a Sindhi wedding on 15 November.

Both the functions were fiercely intimate with just about 40 guests in attendance and a ban on prying mobile phones and paparazzi. The security at the wedding venues was reportedly at par with that provided for a meeting of world leaders.

On their return, the two hosted a reception for Deepika's relatives in Bengaluru, followed by a DJ bash organised by Ranveer's sister Ritika Bavnani for the couple.

The couple then hosted their second wedding reception for Ranveer's relatives and friends in Mumbai on 28 November.

On the work front, they were last seen together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat. Ranveer will next be seen in Simmba, while Deepika will be seen portraying the character acid attack survivor -- Laxmi Agarwal.

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Dec 02, 2018 13:00 PM