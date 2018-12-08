Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif follow each other on Instagram after DeepVeer's Mumbai wedding reception

Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif have shared a common past with actor Ranbir Kapoor. The two ladies were at some point or the other, linked with Kapoor. While there were speculations that Padukone and Kaif had initially shared an awkwardness, all seems to be at peace now.

Kaif showed her support to Deepika Padukone by attending her wedding reception with Ranveer Singh. Reportedly, Kaif 'danced away' most of the night and was the last one to leave the event.

On social media too, the two actresses have now started following the other. Deepika had earlier wished Katrina on her birthday with an endearing message of good health. Such small yet significant gestures reveal that the hatchet has finally been buried between the two.

On the work front, both actresses are busy with their respective films. While Katrina will be seen opposite in Salman Khan's Bharat which is being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Deepika Padukone is reportedly set to become producer with her next project. Padukone will collaborate with Raazi director Meghna Gulzar for a story revolving around an acid attack survivor. Deepika will also play the female lead in the film.

Updated Date: Dec 08, 2018 17:50 PM