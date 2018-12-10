Watch: Shah Rukh Khan unveils 'Husn Parcham', upcoming song from Zero headlined by Katrina Kaif

After grooving with Salman Khan in 'Issaqbaazi', Shah Rukh Khan revealed a glimpse of 'Husn Parcham', an upcoming song from his film Zero. The actor took to Twitter to drop a 20-second teaser featuring Katrina Kaif's Babita Kumari.

The song is being touted as 'the most sizzling song of the year' by the makers and will be released on 12 December. Composed by musical duo Ajay-Atul, 'Husn Parcham' will see Katrina visit a mall for a performance in Bauua Singh's (played by Shah Rukh Khan) town. Bauua is informed of the event by Zeeshan Ayyub, who plays Shah Rukh's on-screen friend, just like in Raees.

Although details of Katrina's character in the film have been kept under wraps, it looks like she will be portraying a popular dancer-actress constantly on tour. The teaser features her in snazzy outfits which further accentuate the vibe of the video.

Zero has been directed by Anand L Rai and is slated to release close to the Christmas weekend, on 21 December.

Updated Date: Dec 10, 2018 13:04 PM