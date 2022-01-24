Katrina Kaif has travelled to Maldives for a TV commercial shoot, and will soon start shooting for the final schedule of Tiger 3 with Salman Khan.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal made headlines in December for their hush hush the wedding. Immediately after tying the knot, both the actors decided to resume their respective movie shoots. While Vicky started work on director Laxman Utekar’s next with Sara Ali Khan, for which he is currently shooting in Indore, Katrina on the other hand announced her next film Merry Christmas in which she will be seen paired opposite Vijay Sethupathi and will be directed by Sriram Raghavan.

News18.com has now learnt that Katrina has flown to Maldives to shoot for a television commercial. “Katrina is here for a quick shoot. She has had a long association with the beverage brand and they are coming up with an interesting television commercial for the summers. She will be there for a couple of days before she heads back to Mumbai," says a source.

The source further reveals that the actor will soon start shooting for the final schedule of Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. “The two actors were supposed to start shooting for the film in Delhi from early January but due to the surge in Covid-19 cases in the country including the capital city, several cities are now under partial lockdown and several restrictions, because of which the shoot was pushed.

“With the Covid cases reducing, the team feel confidents to pick up where they had let off. Katrina and Salman are going to shoot for some dramatic sequences in this schedule which is expected to be for about 15 days. Salman is also expected to shoot some action sequences with Emraan Hashmi. The Dabangg actor has asked the production house to set up a strict Covid protocol environment on the sets of Tiger 3. As per the instructions, only those who are required for the shoot will be present on location," says the source.

Katrina will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s next directorial Jee Le Zara along with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. It is also rumoured that the makers have approached Vicky to feature alongside his bride in the film.