Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on 9 December, 2021. Today, Katrina took to her Instagram handle to share a special post as the lovebirds are celebrating one month of their marriage.

‘Happppyyyyy one month my (sic),’ the diva wrote. Vicky was also quick to drop a heart emoji in the comment section of Katrina’s post.

Several of Vicky and Katrina’s friends also showered love on the newlywed couple. While Neha Dhupia wrote, “Happy happy happy our gorgeous couple… we love you (sic),” Anaita Shroff commented, “May every month bring more! Ps: can’t believe it’s only been a month!(sic).” Vaani Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Zoya Akhtar and Mini Mathur also sent wishes to the couple.

Vicky also shared a picture from their wedding celebrations, likely from the Sangeet ceremony, and wrote, “Forever to go! ❤️”

After tying the knot, Vicky and Katrina had shared in a statement, ''Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.'' Post their wedding, the couple jetted off for their honeymoon and later reported on the sets of their upcoming projects.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will be next seen in Tiger 3 along with Salman Khan. Apart from this, she has signed another project with director Sriram Raghavan. Vicky, on the other hand, will be next seen in Mr Lele, Govinda Naam Mera and The Great Indian Family.