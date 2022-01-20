“Time to pay for those (fries icon),” Vicky Kaushal captioned his post on Instagram.

Actor Vicky Kaushal is a national heartthrob and his presence on Instagram is like a breath of fresh air for his devoted fans. Treating his fans with a new photo, the Masaan actor shared an image of himself from the gym late Wednesday night (19 January). His new post left fans wondering about what was on his mind.

The image shows the Raazi actor sitting at a gym with a thoughtful expression on his face. “Time to pay for those (fries icon),” he captioned his post on Instagram. Earlier to this, the Sanju star had shared a glimpse of his meal on his Instagram Stories that included french fries.

Check out his post below:

Within a few hours of going viral, the image collected more than 8 lakh likes and several comments. One fan asked the actor whether he was missing 'Katrina bhabhi?', while another addressed him as ‘jiju’ (brother-in-law) and said "I hope you are keeping my Katrina didi happy?" Among the many comments, one fan even inquired if the actor was worried about the wedding expenses.

On the career front, Vicky Kaushal is currently shooting for his upcoming project - a Laxman Utekar's yet-to-be-titled film - in Indore. Other than this, the Sardar Udham actor will also be seen in Sam Bahadur. It is a biopic based on the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw and will feature Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in the lead. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the movie is produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

Few days ago, Katrina Kaif had flown to Indore to be with Kaushal and spend their first Lohri together. She even shared a few selfies from their hotel room, where the actress was captured sitting on a bed in a red shirt and shorts. Kaushal had also shared a picture from their Lohri celebrations in Indore.

Last year, on 9 December, the actor couple tied the knot at a royal palace hotel in Sawai Madhopur. The hush-hush wedding was attended by their near and dear ones.