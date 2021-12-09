Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal get married in Rajasthan; see first pictures from the wedding
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married on Thursday. See the first pictures from their wedding here.
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on 9 December amid high security. The first pictures of their wedding are out. She wore a lehenga, while he wore a sherwani. The newlyweds sent sweets for the media waiting outside their wedding venue Six Senses Fort Barwara.
“Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together,” Katrina wrote, sharing the photos. In the images, she was seen putting a garland around Vicky, sitting at the mandap holding hands with him and taking pheras.
Several celebrities were on the guest list, including Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Gurdas Maan, Malavika Mohanan, Sharvari Wagh, Radhika Madan, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur and others. However, Katrina’s close friend Salman Khan and his family did not attend the wedding. He flew to Riyadh for the Da-Bangg tour.
As per reports, the couple reportedly asked all attendees to follow a no-phone policy. Some reports claim that guests were also given code names to maintain secrecy.
