Kate Middleton and Prince William feel “sick to their stomach” over Prince Harry’s memoir Spare

Prince Harry’s Spare hit the shelves earlier this month on 10 January and made several shocking revelations associated with the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle. Further fueling the royal feud between Prince Harry and his elder brother Prince William, the tell-all book also addressed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s relationship with other members of the British Royal Family. This ongoing Royal tension doesn’t seem to be settling down anytime soon, as Prince William’s wife and Princess of Wales Kate Middleton have reportedly broken her silence on the entire situation. It must be noted that in his memoir Prince Harry accused William of physically assaulting him in 2019, and also detailed Kate’s relationship with his wife Meghan. After Prince Harry’s statement in Spare, Kate and William reportedly feel “stick to their stomach.” In addition, furious Kate reportedly blames Harry for “’betraying his own family” and shattering the “confidence by speaking out” against the royal family.

The latest report of Radar Online cited a royal source as saying that both the Prince and Princess of Wales are very upset with Harry for his statements in Spare. Moreover, the report claimed that while both William and Kate will always have a soft spot for his younger brother Harry, an insider reveals that the Princess of Wales can’t help but put blame on his wife Meghan for the ongoing family divide. The Radar Online quoted a royal source as saying, “Kate doesn’t even recognise this person Harry’s become. He’s betrayed his own family and broken confidences by speaking out.” The report further added that while the Princess of Wales wishes the royal brother’s father and King, Charles III to react to Harry’s book, Kate very well understands the importance of maintaining silence over the same.

The source added, “The royal family’s response to Harry’s backstabbing has been to say nothing – but clearly, they think the world of Kate and are on her side.” Continuing further, the source said that over the fallout from Harry’s memoir, Kate and Prince William are now ‘sick to their stomachs’.

For the unversed, Spare has been witnessing a thunderous response from the audience, as it even became the fastest-selling nonfiction book to be ever published. Prince Harry’s memoir delves into various topics including the challenges of growing up in the public eye. However, the feud between the family was sparked as he talked about the treatment of the British family towards him and his wife, which eventually resulted in them stepping down as working royals in 2020.

