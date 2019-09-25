Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Ekta Kpoor hints at replacing Hina Khan's character Komolika in reboot of her TV show

After weeks of speculations around who is playing Komolika in popular television show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, producer Ekta Kapoor hints Hina Khan will soon be replaced by a new face. The actress reportedly bid goodbye to character Komolika in mid-March to pursue a career in films.

Earlier today, Ekta sheared a tweet dropping hints on roping in a new actress for Komolika’s role, but she did not divulge any more details.

According to Hindustan Times, actors Gauahar Khan and Karishma Tanna have auditioned for the negative role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Ekta had also earlier claimed Hina would not be replaced on the show. Hina had once reportedly shared a video where Ekta could be heard saying, “This is the only Komolika we have and this is the only Komolika who is staying.” Urvashi Dholakia played the iconic character in the original show.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay was a hit among the audience when it was first aired in the 2000s. In the reboot, the female lead, Prerna, originally played by Shweta Tiwari, is reprised by Erica Fernandes. Anurag Basu is portrayed by Parth Samthaan, and Karan Singh Grover recently took over the role of Rishabh Bajaj.

Meanwhile, Hina had recently shared the first look of her upcoming film, The Country of the Blind, which she described as her first ‘Indo-Hollywood’ project. The film is reportedly based on the book by HG Wells of the same name. Hina will portray the role of a blind girl named Gosha. She also made her debut in films with Lines, the poster of which was unveiled at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival earlier this year.

Updated Date: Sep 25, 2019 14:54:55 IST