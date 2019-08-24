Karan Singh Grover on returning with BOSS and Kasauti Zindagi Kay remake, and reuniting with wife Bipasha Basu

Karan Singh Grover is still known to many as Dr Armaan Malik from Dill Mill Gayye. After a successful career in TV, Karan made a lackluster debut in Bollywood with Bipasha Basu in Alone (2015). However, his next release Hate Story 3 went on to become a sleeper hit.

After getting married to Bipasha in 2016, he took a break from the glamorous world. But now, he is back on television with Kasuatii Zindagii Kay, and he has also marked his debut in the digital world with action entertainer, BOSS - Baap Of Special Services. Karan joins Firstpost for an exclusive interaction where he shares it all.

In BOSS, Karan plays the role of Sudhir Kohli, an officer with various shades and a mysterious past, but Grover asserted that there is more to it, and the show has tapped into multiple genres. “I think it’s a nice mix of a lot of things. The trailer does not tell you the actual story. What the purpose of the character is, and what he actually is, what he’s doing, and how each character is different from each other. How Sakshi (Sagarika Ghatge), as the boss of the team, is different from Sudhir Kohli. So just to watch that chemistry and action scenario with the mixture of comedy. It’s a wholesome entertaining package”.

Recently, Bipasha took to social media, and said that marriage has changed her for the better. It has made her more calm and patient. So when Karan was quipped about Bipasha, he instantly said, “I’m also actually calmer and sorted because of her. She is calm because I trouble her so much that she has no option but to become calmer (laughs). She has helped me, to channelise myself much better. So what I was missing in life, and what I did not understand about life, about love or humility or anything, that is all… not entirely because of her. It’s on me as well because I’m open to learning. So she is somebody who’s a very big factor in my life, who pushes me to be a better person."

Karan and Ekta Kapoor share a great bonding. He debuted with Ekta’s Kitni Mast Hai Zindagi. After the break, he came back on the tube with Ekta’s Kasuatii Zindagii Kay, and BOSS is also backed by Kapoor. So when Karan is asked his view on Ekta, he adds, “Ekta is a very brilliant and gifted person. She has the strength, power, ability, and understanding of a lot of things. We as people are very limited with our visions. But Ekta is somebody who looks at the future, past, present, and understands people and how their mind works, and how they get stimulated through various dimensions. It’s very difficult to be that person. And if it’s not in the (hands of a) right person, then that person could explode. So she is a lucky charm for entertainment in India, on the whole, because there is nobody like her. She has entertained everyone for a very long time, and to get the grip of what the masses want is very difficult. Everyone can’t do it, if everyone could, then everyone would be Ekta. But there is only one."

In Kasuatii remake, Grover plays the role of Rishabh Bajaj, a character successfully played by Ronit Roy previously. So when he was offered the role, he took it as a challenge, and the risk played off well. However, he credits Ekta and Muzammil Desai (the director of the show) for it. Karan has planned to strike a balance between films, web, and television. On film front, Karan will soon be seen opposite Bipasha in thriller Aadat. Karan is quite excited about it as they have tapped into something different from their last venture.

Updated Date: Aug 24, 2019 12:50:44 IST