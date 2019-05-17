You are here:

Cannes 2019: Hina Khan responds to Jitesh Pillai's remark, says 'the place does not define me'

FP Staff

May 17, 2019 13:55:53 IST

Indian television actor Hina Khan made her debut at Cannes Film Festival 2019 on Wednesday as she attended the screening of Brazilian film Bacurau in a glittery Ziad Nakad gown. While Twitter was celebrating her appearance and appreciating her look, Filmfare editor Jitesh Pillai passed a rather snide remark at her debut.

Pillai posted a story on his Instagram handle, in which he shared a picture of Hina posing on the Cannes red carpet, and captioned it, "Cannes has suddenly become Chandivali studios?"

His comment sparked a row as television actors came out in support of Hina, slamming Pillai for his remarks. Actors like Arjun Bijlani, Karanvir Bohra, Nia Sharma, Gauahar Khan and Nakuul Mehta, along with producer Ekta Kapoor took to social media and criticised the editor for insulting Hina’s achievements.

Later, Hina responded to the controversy, giving a befitting reply, calling herself a "proud outsider from my Chandiwali Studios."

Rangoli Chandel, sister of actor Kangana Ranaut, has always been very vocal about nepotism in the industry on social media.

Ekta, who produced the television series Kasautii Zindagii Kay that Hina was a part of, also supported the actor.

Filmmaker and producer Farah Khan also tweeted regarding the issue.

Updated Date: May 17, 2019 13:55:53 IST

