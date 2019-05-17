Cannes 2019: Hina Khan responds to Jitesh Pillai's remark, says 'the place does not define me'

Indian television actor Hina Khan made her debut at Cannes Film Festival 2019 on Wednesday as she attended the screening of Brazilian film Bacurau in a glittery Ziad Nakad gown. While Twitter was celebrating her appearance and appreciating her look, Filmfare editor Jitesh Pillai passed a rather snide remark at her debut.

Pillai posted a story on his Instagram handle, in which he shared a picture of Hina posing on the Cannes red carpet, and captioned it, "Cannes has suddenly become Chandivali studios?"

His comment sparked a row as television actors came out in support of Hina, slamming Pillai for his remarks. Actors like Arjun Bijlani, Karanvir Bohra, Nia Sharma, Gauahar Khan and Nakuul Mehta, along with producer Ekta Kapoor took to social media and criticised the editor for insulting Hina’s achievements.

Later, Hina responded to the controversy, giving a befitting reply, calling herself a "proud outsider from my Chandiwali Studios."

I was persistent, I m constant n I will b efficient again n again again. Don’t know where I belong, don’t know if I have to, as d Place don’t define me! Bcause as always I will work my a** off n I will make my own PLACE. My promise,a proud outsider from my Chandiwali studios. 🙏 — HINA KHAN (@eyehinakhan) May 16, 2019

Rangoli Chandel, sister of actor Kangana Ranaut, has always been very vocal about nepotism in the industry on social media.

Look at him, an actor has gone to a film festival purely cos of her hardwork to present her film and here ⁦@jiteshpillaai⁩ Moushi ji humiliating her that too openly just cause she is an outsider, this is movie mafia and that’s why Kangana has pledged to destroy them. pic.twitter.com/Y0moCAlEXA — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) May 16, 2019

Ekta, who produced the television series Kasautii Zindagii Kay that Hina was a part of, also supported the actor.

Hina we r so proud of u https://t.co/0V26krdHyh — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) May 16, 2019

Filmmaker and producer Farah Khan also tweeted regarding the issue.

Iv shot many a times at Chandivali Studios n its a great place !! So proud of you @eyehinakhan .. it’s not where we come frm but where we are going that matters!! Hav fun at #CannesFilmFestival2019 ur probably the only one who s there 4 the right reasons.. A film!! — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) May 17, 2019

That’s the spirit. Shame on elitist snobs who have none of your grace. https://t.co/5YhL4WcwSm — Rajeev Masand (@RajeevMasand) May 17, 2019

@eyehinakhan It was great to see you represent #India and #IndianTelevision at @Festival_Cannes. Five star editors might find it hard to digest, but your journey is an inspiration to millions of girls who aspire to become actors. More power to U! #ChandivaliSeCannesTak 🇮🇳 — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) May 17, 2019

Updated Date: May 17, 2019 13:55:53 IST

