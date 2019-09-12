Hina Khan shares first look from her 'Indo-Hollywood project', The Country of the Blind

Hina Khan has shared the first look of her upcoming film, The Country of the Blind, which she described as her first ‘Indo-Hollywood’ project. The film is reportedly based on the book by HG Wells of the same name and Hina will portray the role of a blind girl named Gosha.

Taking to Instagram to introduce her character, Hina shared a series of stills from the film. While the first picture shows her character in a close-up, the other pictures show her dressed in animal hide and wielding a rustic bow and arrow.

Check out Hina's post here

According to News18, Hina attended a blind school workshop to prep for her role, which she says, was a great learning experience. "Eyes are our window to the world, but I also feel that when God takes away something, he blesses you with many other things. These individuals are capable of achieving so much more than others," she said.

Hina also made her debut in films with Lines, the poster of which was unveiled at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival earlier this year.

In an interview with the Times of India, Hina Khan talked about her choice of movies and narrated how most girls, aspiring to be actresses, look for roles in commercial movies.

"Most girls, who want to become film actresses, look for roles in commercial movies. But every actress can't wait forever to land a role opposite a big Bollywood actor. Also, I think that it's important to be part of a film that has scope for you to perform. That is the reason I chose to debut with Lines, and now, I'm doing The Country of The Blind," she said.

The Country of The Blind is being directed by Rahat Kazmi and is jointly produced by Rahat Kazmi Films and Tariq Khan Productions, Hiro’s Faar Better Films & Turn Key Films (USA).

Updated Date: Sep 12, 2019 11:35:41 IST